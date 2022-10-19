Police arrest suspect in Seattle homicide investigation who may be linked to other shootings

Seattle Police arrested a suspect after a man was shot and killed in the Central District neighborhood. Detectives believe the suspect is linked to another homicide and multiple shooting investigations.

Witnesses called 911 around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 to report shots fired near the intersection of E. Union Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way, near the Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, on Wednesday. Other callers said a man had been shot and a possible gunman was running away.

When police arrived, they began providing first aid to the victim until medics arrived on the scene. The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died.

Police identified the victim as D'Vonne Picket Jr.

In a statement, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said:

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic killing of D’Vonne Pickett, Jr., a father, businessman, mentor, and pillar in our Central District community. D’Vonne was known for his kindness, determination, and passion for uplifting the Seattle community and making a positive impact in the Central District with his business, The Postman, which honored the legacy of his late grandfather. Along with his family-run business, he was also a youth sports coach, giving his time and talent to mentoring our young people and shaping the next generation of leaders in this city. The profound impact he had on the Central District and Seattle will not be forgotten. I am praying for his wife KeAnna, his children, and everyone in the community who had the privilege of knowing him.

"We know gun violence affects our communities every day in different forms, and disproportionately impacts communities of color and young Black men. We cannot allow a senseless tragedy like this to be the norm in our city. I will continue to take meaningful, urgent action to comprehensively address public safety in Seattle, tackle gun violence like the public health crisis we know it is, and build a safe city for all."

On Oct. 20, police said SPD detectives and King County SWAT arrested a suspect. No further details were given.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who witnessed the shooting or anyone who knows what led up to it. They have not released any suspect information.

If you have any information, call the SPD tipline at 206-233-5000.