Police arrest suspect in Des Moines bus stop shooting

Police arrested the suspect in connection with a shooting at a Des Moines bus stop that left two people hurt.

At about 4:45 a.m. Monday, a man was shot after getting off a RapidRide A Line bus and another man was grazed by a bullet at a stop near Pacific Highway South and South Kent-Des Moines Road. The suspect fled the scene.

At about 6 p.m. Monday, officers responded to 911 reports of a man walking around with a handgun near South 272nd Street and Pacific Highway South in Kent.

Investigators said witnesses reported seeing the man get onto a Metro bus that stopped South 240th Street and Pacific Hwy South, where he was contacted by officers.

Police recognized the man from surveillance from the bus stop shooting earlier in the day.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the King County Jail. He faces felony assault and weapons charges

According to Des Moines police, the suspect has a lengthy violent criminal history, including nine felony charges.

The person who was shot remains in the hospital and the person who was grazed by a bullet was treated at the scene and released.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram