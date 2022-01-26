Police arrest suspect in deadly Tacoma shooting

article

A 34-year-old man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Tacoma, police said.

On Jan. 17, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of South Sheridan Avenue. When officers arrived they found an unresponsive man inside the front door of a home.

The man, who was later identified as 53-year-old Earl Harris III, was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators identified the suspect as a 34-year-old man and he was arrested in Tacoma on Tuesday evening. He was booked into the Pierce County Jail.

