Expand / Collapse search

Police arrest suspect in connection with deadly Lynnwood park shooting

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Lynnwood
FOX 13 Seattle
article

Daleway Park (City of Lynnwood).

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Police arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting at a Lynnwood park last month. 

Investigators said a 21-year-old Marysville resident was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Snohomish County Jail. The suspect faces multiple charges including murder.

On April 4, 70-year-old Carl Bridgmon was in his car at Daleway Park when he was shot and killed. 

Police said Bridgmon was caught in the middle of a crossfire between two teens and two other people, who drove away in a black car after the shooting. The two teens have been identified and contacted by police.

Police seek witnesses of Lynnwood shooting between teens that killed 70-year-old bystander
article

Police seek witnesses of Lynnwood shooting between teens that killed 70-year-old bystander

Lynnwood Police seek witnesses and information on a shooting from April 5, which killed a 70-year-old man caught in the crossfire.

The investigation remains ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Arnett at 425-670-5669 and can also leave tips at Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound 1-800-222-8477.


 