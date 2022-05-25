Police arrest suspect in connection with deadly Lynnwood park shooting

article

Police arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting at a Lynnwood park last month.

Investigators said a 21-year-old Marysville resident was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Snohomish County Jail. The suspect faces multiple charges including murder.

On April 4, 70-year-old Carl Bridgmon was in his car at Daleway Park when he was shot and killed.

Police said Bridgmon was caught in the middle of a crossfire between two teens and two other people, who drove away in a black car after the shooting. The two teens have been identified and contacted by police.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Arnett at 425-670-5669 and can also leave tips at Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound 1-800-222-8477.

