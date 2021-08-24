Police arrest suspect in armed robbery after parking enforcement spotted vehicle used in crime
SEATTLE - Seattle Police arrested an armed robbery suspect Monday after a parking enforcement officer identified the vehicle used in the crime.
Two women were caught shoplifting from a convenience store on 7200 Block of East Marginal way South on Aug. 13.
The shoplifters left the store with several stolen items and got into a silver Mercedes. The store clerk followed them out and approached the vehicle. The male in the driver's seat pointed a gun at the clerk before driving off with the two women.
On Monday afternoon, a parking enforcement officer spotted the suspect's Mercedes on the 7900 block of Rainier Avenue South.
Officers responded to the scene and found a handgun from the driver's side floorboard in the vehicle.
The 53-year-old suspect was taken into custody and has been booked into King County Jail for first-degree robbery.
Detectives are actively investigating.
Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: Q13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram