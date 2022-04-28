Police arrest shooting suspect that injured 2 in Ballard

Police have arrested a suspect that shot two people late Wednesday night in Ballard.

According to Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers were dispatched to reports of a physical fight inside a homeless shelter on NW 65th St. near Ballard High School at 11:05 p.m. Within five minutes, a 911 caller reported someone had been shot.

Officers arrived a 60-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his arm, and a 59-year-old was found with a graze wound in his arm. Seattle Fire Department took both the victims to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

Handgun recovered from Wednesday night shooting in Ballard (Seattle Police Department)

Authorities say police found and arrested the suspect a couple blocks away from the scene, and a firearm was recovered in some nearby bushes.

According to SPD, the 35-year-old suspect has been booked into King County Jail for assault in the first degree.