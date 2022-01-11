Police arrest Renton woman in deadly crosswalk hit-and-run

Renton Police on Tuesday said they arrested a 47-year-old woman accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian in a crosswalk just before Christmas.

According to the Renton Police Department, officers were called around 7 p.m. on Dec. 20 to NE 12th St. and Sunset Blvd. NE.

Police said a woman had gotten off a Metro bus, crossed the street and was hit by a Ford Focus in the crosswalk.

Investigators said 59-year-old Krista Brown died at the scene.

Police were able to identify the car involved and investigators located it in a parking lot in the 1300 block of Duvall Avenue Northeast.

On Jan. 11, police said the investigation found that the owner of the Focus was driving the car at the time of the hit-and-run. She was taken into custody and was going to be booked into a King County Corrections Facility.

No further details have been released.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram