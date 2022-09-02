Police arrest man wielding a rifle, sword after 80-minute standoff in Kirkland

article

Police arrested a Kirkland man, armed with a rifle and a sword, on Wednesday after an 80-minute standoff.

According to the Kirkland Police Department (KPD), officers responded to reports of a man threatening a worker at the Ridgewood Condos on Slater Ave. NE at around 2:20 p.m.

Authorities say the suspect was wielding a rifle in one hand, and a large sword in the other while he threatened to kill a condo employee during an argument. When police arrived, he barricaded himself inside his apartment, which led to a standoff that lasted an hour and 20 minutes. The suspect eventually surrendered, was arrested without incident and booked into jail for felony harassment.

The KPD says after obtaining a search warrant, their investigators seized the two weapons, in addition to a collection of throwing knives, butterfly knives, pocketknives and a collapsible baton.

The court granted Kirkland detectives’ request for an Extreme Risk Protection Order, which means that the suspect will no longer be able to possess firearms.