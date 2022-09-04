Police arrest man for deadly shooting of Tacoma woman earlier this month

Police arrested a man after a woman was shot in the head and killed in Tacoma earlier this month.

Around 12:05 a.m. on Sept. 4, officers were called to the 3700 block of S Cedar St—just north of 38th, and just a block from the police department. They arrived and found a 58-year-old woman dead, having been shot in the head.

Detectives and crime scene technicians processed the scene.

RELATED: Bonney Lake Police arrest suspect, victim recovers from single gunshot wound

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Tacoma Police said they arrested a 53-year-old man on Sept. 13 and booked him into jail for investigation of murder in the second degree.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.