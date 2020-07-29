Police arrest man after Seattle motel fire killed 2, injured 4 others

article

Seattle police arrested a man Tuesday night accused of setting the Hillside Motel on fire earlier this month, killing two people and injuring four others.

The 24-year-old man was taken into custody around 10:00 p.m. in North Seattle. Detectives interviewed the suspect before booking him into the King County Jail for investigation of murder, assault and arson.

Firefighters were called to the 2400 block of Aurora Avenue North in the Queen Anne neighborhood at 5 a.m. on July 13. Not long after they arrived they called for a second alarm and extra help with a "mass casualty incident," the fire department said.

Q13 FOX photo

Medics treated multiple victims and transported them to Harborview Medical Center while crews put out the fire.

A 32-year-old woman died four days after the fire. A 24-year-old man died on July 21.

Advertisement

Both deaths were ruled as homicides by the King County Medical Examiner.

The other four people who were hurt are still being treated.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives began investing the suspected arson along with Seattle Police Department's Arson/Bomb Squad.