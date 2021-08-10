Police arrest man accused of grabbing 4-year-old in downtown Seattle

Police have arrested a man accused of grabbing a 4-year-old child in downtown Seattle as she was walking with her parents.

According to police, a man and woman were walking with their daughter near 7th Avenue and Stewart Street around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday when a man approached them and shoved the child's father.

The suspect then grabbed the child's arm and stepped between her and her parents, police said.

The girl's father was able to confront and distract the suspect while the mother grabbed her child and ran away.

The suspect also took off, but police were able to locate him a short distance away.

Police say the 47-year-old man appeared to be experiencing a mental health crisis and was taken to a nearby hospital for an evaluation.

It's unknown at this time if the man will be charged.

