Police arrest man accused of grabbing 4-year-old in downtown Seattle

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Downtown Seattle
Q13 FOX

Man arrested for allegedly grabbing child

Police say he grabbed the arm of a 4-year-old while she was walking with her parents in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE - Police have arrested a man accused of grabbing a 4-year-old child in downtown Seattle as she was walking with her parents.

According to police, a man and woman were walking with their daughter near 7th Avenue and Stewart Street around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday when a man approached them and shoved the child's father.

The suspect then grabbed the child's arm and stepped between her and her parents, police said.

The girl's father was able to confront and distract the suspect while the mother grabbed her child and ran away. 

The suspect also took off, but police were able to locate him a short distance away. 

Police say the 47-year-old man appeared to be experiencing a mental health crisis and was taken to a nearby hospital for an evaluation.

It's unknown at this time if the man will be charged.

