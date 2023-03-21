Police arrest man accused child molestation in Redmond, more victims suspected

Redmond Police arrested a man accused of molesting a child at a church event in 2020, and believe there may be more victims.

According to police, detectives arrested 44-year-old Buckland Darrell for first-degree child molestation. A victim reportedly came forward with details of the incident, which happened at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Redmond.

Authorities say Darrell was charged in 2022 in a separate incident of first-degree child molestation in another town, and was released on bail last year.

Both cases involve boys under the age of 10, and the incidents happening near or in the presence of the victim's parents.

Due to the similarities in cases, Redmond Police suspect there may be more minor victims, and say Darrell attended many church events and gatherings. Anyone with information on incidents is urged to call the police tip line at (425) 556-2500.

UPDATE: King County detective in critical condition after getting shot while serving eviction notice

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Darrell is currently being held in King County Jail on a $200,000 bond.