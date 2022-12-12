Police arrest couple after 4-year-old boy's death in Seattle

article

Police arrested a man and a woman after the death of a 4-year-old child Sunday night in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood.

According to Seattle Police, medics and officers were called to the report of an unresponsive child at W. Olympic Pl. and 1st Ave. W.

Medics began life-saving procedures, but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Few details were immediately known, but police said they arrested the child's 23-year-old mother and her 20-year-old boyfriend. They were booked in to King County Jail for investigation of murder.

The Crime Scene Investigation Unit and homicide detectives are investigating.

