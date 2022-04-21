Suspect robs bank in Tacoma, arrested less than 15 minutes later

Police arrested a bank robbery suspect less than 15 minutes after responding to the scene Wednesday afternoon.

According to Tacoma Police Department (TPD), officers responded to a bank robbery on the corner of N. Tacoma Ave. and N. 1st St. at 1:36 p.m. The first officer on scene spoke to a witness who described the suspect as a white man wearing a green jacket and camouflage pants. Authorities say the suspect handed a note to the bank teller demanding money, implying he had a weapon. The suspect then took off with the money.

The officer immediately reviewed surveillance video and sent pictures of the suspect to other officers patrolling the area. At 1:49 p.m., another officer spotted the suspect a few blocks away and arrested him without incident.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

The suspect, a 22-year-old man, was booked into the Pierce County Jail for Robber in the First Degree and an unrelated warrant.

RELATED: Suspect in at least 4 bank robberies in Pierce County arrested

Advertisement

READ MORE: WA drug trafficker with cartel ties sentenced to nearly 16 years in prison