Police arrest alleged street racing organizer

A 19-year-old man suspected of organizing several street racing events in Pierce and King counties was arrested on Thursday night, police said.

The Tacoma Police Department said its agency, along with members in the Kent and Algona police departments, and the Washington State Patrol conducted a joint arrest operation.

According to investigators, Kent police developed probable cause to arrest the man for 13 charges including Aiding and Abetting Vehicular Assault, 3 counts of Reckless Driving, 3 counts of Reckless Endangerment, 2 counts of Disorderly Conduct, 3 counts of Unlawful Race Attendance and Malicious Mischief 3.

He was arrested after 9 p.m. at an Algona home, and booked into the King County Jail.

Charges related to the street racing events he is suspected of organizing in Tacoma will be filed through Tacoma Municipal Court.



