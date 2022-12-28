Police arrest 4 teens in drive-by shooting near Tacoma Cemetery

Police arrested four teenagers for a drive-by shooting in Tacoma on Tuesday.

According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at around 10:31 p.m., police responded to reports of a drive-by shooting at S 47th St. and S Warner St. near Tacoma Cemetery. The victim, who was inside their car at the time, was not injured.

Officers on patrol spotted the suspect vehicle, which was stolen, and a started a pursuit. Eventually, the group of teenagers crashed into a guardrail at St. Paul and E 11th St. All four suspects got out of the car and took off running.

The TPD says their officers caught up with the suspects and detained them.

An 18-year-old was booked into jail with two counts of drive-by shooting, two counts for first-degree assault, and three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. A 16-year-old and two 13-year-olds were each booked for two counts of drive-by shooting, and two counts of first-degree assault.

RELATED: 1 injured in Tacoma drive-by shooting, no suspects identified

This is a developing story as the investigation remains ongoing.