Police arrest 4 suspects in Lynnwood burglary

article

Lynnwood Police arrested four burglary suspects Wednesday morning.

Authorities say four suspects—including a 16-year-old, two 17-year-olds and an 18-year-old—broke into an apartment near 196th St. SW and 68th Ave. SW Wednesday morning.

Lynnwood police were called to the scene after 9 a.m., and K9 Chase helped locate three of the suspects. According to police, the suspects hopped fences and ran through yards to escape officers.

K9 Chase found the stolen gun, which was ditched in Gold Park about a block away.

Officers later located the fourth suspect at a nearby business, carrying a firearm not connected to the burglary, police say.

All four face charges of residential burglary and theft of a firearm.

RELATED: 'South Tacoma is a hellhole'; Business owners rip city council over crime spike

READ MORE: Police arrest downtown Seattle homicide suspect also accused of multiple robberies

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: