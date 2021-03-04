Police arrest 21-year-old man in deadly 'after hours' night club shooting in Tacoma

Tacoma Police and the South Sound Gang Task Force arrested a 21-year-old man on Wednesday accused of a deadly shooting last month in Tacoma.

The suspect, Nathaniel Walsky, was booked into Pierce County Jail and is charged with Second Degree Murder and three counts of First Degree Assault

One man died and three people were injured in the shooting the morning of Feb. 6.

Officers responded to the shooting around 2 a.m. at 3600 blk. of E McKinley Ave. One male victim was found unresponsive and three others were injured, Tacoma Police say. Tacoma Fire Medics performed life-saving measures on the man, but he died at the scene.

On January 9, Tacoma Police released information that the 29-year-old killed is Terrance Paige.

A 28-year-old man had serious injuries and a 32-year-old woman had non-life-threatening injuries. A 34-year-old male was taken to a local hospital separately with non-life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson for Tacoma Police, Officer Wendy Haddow told Q13 News one person was running "an after-hours club" out of a residential unit in the upper level of the building, where the shooting took place. Officers had responded to complaints in the past of large gatherings in the business unit downstairs, and Haddow says prior incidences on the lower level units are unrelated to the shooting.

Neighbors say it's been a problem for months.

"In December, the gunshots started and then from there it was every weekend," said Marisol Zuniga. "It used to be a super quiet neighborhood, and then every since they opened that club it's been really chaotic,' she added.

Zuniga lives with her family just a few feet away from where the shooting happened. She says there has been so many gunshots over the last few weeks, she did not even realize, at the time, the seriousness of this most recent incident until the news started breaking much later.

"One person died; it's kind of scary to think of that. It was so close to our house," she said.