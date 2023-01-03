Police arrest 2 of 3 suspects accused of armed robberies at ATMs in Tacoma

UPDATE: Tacoma Police say they arrested two of three suspects accused of multiple armed robberies at ATMs in Tacoma.

According to police, officers arrested 20-year-old Devon Mathis at a home in Tacoma on Jan. 10. He was booked for ten counts of Robbery in the first-degree and is being held in Pierce County Jail in lieu of $750,000 bail.

On Jan. 17, police said officers arrested 18-year-old Tofili Malo at an apartment in Tacoma. Malo was booked into jailor five counts of Robbery int he First-Degree and is being held in lieu of $300,000 bail.

During the arrests, police said investigators recovered firearms during both arrests. One of them had an illegal full-auto modification.

A warrant has been issued for a third suspect, identified by police as 21-year-old Emmanuel Brown:

"Brown is still outstanding, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest for Robbery in the First Degree. A Crime Stoppers bulletin was released this afternoon asking for the public’s help in locating Brown who is considered armed and dangerous."

Previous story:

Tacoma Police say armed thieves are targeting stand-alone ATMs in the city, and police want the information out as quick as possible to warn the public.

In the last two weeks, TPD reported eight armed robberies at two different ATMs.

Police say one incident happened at the Bank of America stand-alone ATM at the Grocery Outlet on the 3500 block of South 56th Street.

There are also reports of seven different robberies at the Chase Bank stand-alone ATM in the J and C Plaza on the 7000 block of Pacific Avenue.

Police believe all the incidents are connected.

They say the suspects are men in their 20s. Police think the crooks wait in a dark-colored sedan until people take their money out, and then attack.

"I’m not certain of injuries at this point, and I don’t know the level of force used, but force or not, it’s scary. It’s got to be very traumatizing for our victims," said Officer Shelbie Boyd with the Tacoma Police.

Boyd says TPD is working to get the information out quickly.

"When detectives have a case, and they’re trying to solve it, they try to keep it close to them, so they can get out there and solve it. But in this case, we want the public to know because we want the public safe," she said.

FOX 13 News spoke to people using the ATM on Tuesday about the violent crime spree.

"That is terrible. I definitely will not be back, and I’m glad you informed me of that because I do live right down the street and I didn’t hear anything," said Kadi Ericksen.

TPD suggests using ATMs that are inside, or going into the bank to stay safe. If that is not possible, they suggest not using the ATM alone, and remaining vigilant.

Tacoma Police are asking for the community’s help.

Anyone with information or surveillance pictures or video is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.