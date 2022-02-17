Police arrest 2 in attempted carjacking, chase

article

A man and a woman were arrested Wednesday night after an attempted carjacking in Seattle and a pursuit that ended in Auburn.

After 9 p.m., officers responded to reports of an attempted carjacking with shots fired in the 1700 block of 6th Avenue South.

Police said no injuries were reported at the scene, but the suspects drove away from the scene and officers chased the suspects onto I-5.

King County’s Guardian 1 helped Washington State Patrol troopers stop the suspects near Auburn.

The suspects, a man and woman, were taken into custody and will be booked into the King County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing.

