Police: Armed robbery suspect shot, killed by victim

Auburn Police say an armed robbery suspect was shot and killed by the person they tried to rob.

Authorities say around 9:02 p.m., a person was walking out of a business in a small strip mall at 240 Auburn Way S. According to police, a suspect jumped out of a nearby car and held them at gunpoint.

The victim then went to pull out their own gun and was shot in the arm, but was still able to shoot and kill the suspect.

Police say the victim was critically injured in the attack.

