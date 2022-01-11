Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from WED 3:04 AM PST until THU 5:31 AM PST, Clallam County
6
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:00 AM PST until WED 9:00 PM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
River Flood Warning
from WED 12:14 AM PST until WED 10:18 PM PST, Wahkiakum County
Flood Watch
until THU 11:00 AM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, King County, Mason County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Whatcom County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 4:45 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, Southwest Interior

Police: Armed robbery suspect shot, killed by victim

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle

Armed robbery suspect shot, killed by victim in Auburn, police say

Auburn Police are conducting a homicide investigation. Authorities say an armed robbery suspect was shot and killed by the person they were trying to steal from.

AUBURN, Wash. - Auburn Police say an armed robbery suspect was shot and killed by the person they tried to rob.

Authorities say around 9:02 p.m., a person was walking out of a business in a small strip mall at 240 Auburn Way S. According to police, a suspect jumped out of a nearby car and held them at gunpoint.

The victim then went to pull out their own gun and was shot in the arm, but was still able to shoot and kill the suspect.

Police say the victim was critically injured in the attack.

RELATED: Buckley Police need help identifying package theft suspects accused of stealing truck, dog

READ MORE: Deputies search for arson suspect after fires in King County

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook Twitter Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: