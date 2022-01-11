Victim of attempted carjacking shoots armed suspect, Philadelphia police say

Police say a driver turned the tables on an armed carjacking suspect in North Philadelphia Monday night when he shot the suspect multiple times with a firearm he was licensed to carry.

Officials said a 32-year-old healthcare worker pulled up in front of a home on the 1700 block of West Folsom Street, Monday night, just before midnight.

He was meant to be performing a job for a person inside a residence when an 18-year-old male approached the man’s vehicle, at the driver side door and pulled a gun.

The 32-year-old man in the vehicle explained to responding officers he believed he was being robbed.

He was in possession of a valid license-to-carry and pulled a firearm, shooting at the 18-year-old through his window and striking the 18-year-old. He fired at least five shots, according to authorities.

RELATED HEADLINES:

Authorities said the 18-year-old then fled on foot. He later arrived at Penn Presbyterian Hospital by private vehicle.

He had suffered gunshot wounds to the cheek, neck, and thumb. He is listed in stable condition.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Police say the victim had just gotten into his car when he was approached by the armed suspect. (FOX 29 Philadelphia)

"He somewhat matches the description of the individual that approached our 32-year-old victim on Folsom Street," officials said. He has since been named a suspect and has been arrested.

The 32-year-old man was uninjured in the incident and was said to be cooperating with police.

Numerous cameras were found in the area so detectives say they will be utilizing that footage to piece together the incident.

An investigation is underway.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter