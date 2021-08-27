Police activity forces closure of ramp from WB I-90 to SR 18 near Snoqualmie

Troopers say westbound Interstate 90 to State Route 18 near Snoqualmie is blocked for "safety purposes" due to a police investigation.

Trooper Rick Johnson said just before 1:00 p.m. that multiple roads in the area were closed.

By 1:20 p.m., Johnson said all roads would open back up except for WB I-90 to SR 18. That would remain closed "for the foreseeable future" as the investigation continued, he said.

It was not clear what was causing the heavy police presence in the area. No further details have been released.

The Washington State Patrol said it was assisting Snoqualmie Police with the investigation.

Troopers asked for patience and the public to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

