Police: 88-year-old man assaulted in his Lake Stevens home dies 6 days later

Detectives in Lake Stevens are looking for surveillance video from the neighbors of an 88-year-old man who was assaulted in his home and died six days later.

According to a news release from the Lake Stevens Police Department, officers responded on Oct. 10 to a call for help at a home in the 2300 block of Cherry Road. Police say the elderly victim was assaulted inside his home.

He died six days later on Oct. 16. Police say the cause and manner of death will come from the Snohomish County Medical Examiner's office.

Now, police are asking for help from people who live in the area. They're asking residents to check their surveillance cameras for anything suspicious or unusual from the night of Oct. 10.

Investigators have not yet identified a possible suspect or vehicle associated with the assault.

Anyone with information can call the Lake Stevens PD tip line at 425-622-9369.