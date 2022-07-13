Police: 82-year-old Portland man dies after bus stop attack

An 82-year-old Portland man who was attacked at a bus stop near Portland State University in June has died, police said.

Police said this week that Donald Pierce died July 7 of blunt force trauma, after he and 88-year-old Edward Lichtenstein were knocked to the ground and beaten around 8:30 p.m. on June 25, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Police were responding to an unrelated call nearby when they came across the assault and arrested 29-year-old Keffer White.

Before Pierce’s death, prosecutors charged White with two counts of attempted murder and counts of first and second-degree assault. He pleaded not guilty to all charges on July 6, court records show.

Additional charges are pending, police said Tuesday. Liechtenstein has been treated and released from the hospital.

White’s next court appearance is July 15, according to court records. He has several felony convictions in Oregon.