Police: 80-year-old woman dies after Seattle hit-and-run, no suspect identified

An 80-year-old woman has died after a hit-and-run in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

According to Seattle Police, a driver struck the woman, who was a pedestrian or possibly on a bike, near E Madison St and E Denny Way, then sped off.

Officials closed westbound and northbound lanes while they treated the victim and investigated.

Police did not release any information on the suspect or suspect vehicle.

SPD's Traffic Collision Investigation Squad are taking the lead on the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Tip Line at 206-233-5000.