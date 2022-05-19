Police: 8-year-old boy shoots his 9-year-old brother in Federal Way apartment

Federal Way police are investigating after they say an 8-year-old boy shot his older brother at an apartment Thursday morning.

At about 8 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 1200 block of South 336th Street.

According to investigators, an 8-year-old boy shot his 9-year-old brother while handling a gun inside an apartment, where the family lives.

When officers arrived at the scene, they rendered aid on the boy until medics arrived.

The 9-year-old boy was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center but his condition is unknown.

Detectives remain at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.