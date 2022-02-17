Police: 73-year-old man attacked by stranger, hit in the head with hammer

Police say a stranger attacked a 73-year-old man outside his Tacoma home, hitting him in the head several times with a hammer.

Tacoma police offices were called around 4:00 p.m. Thursday to the home on S. 40th St. near S. K St.

Police say the victim saw the unknown man in his backyard. When he approached him, the suspect attacked the man and then ran into his home.

The victim called 911, but by the time officers arrived the suspect was already gone.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. He was alert and communicating with first responders.

Police do not believe anything was stolen, but officers are continuing to investigate.

No further details, including a suspect description, have been given.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

RELATED: Law enforcement zeroing in on burglaries and auto thefts at car dealerships

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram