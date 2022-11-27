Police: 61-year-old man stabbed in Pioneer Square, no suspects identified

A 61-year-old man was stabbed in Pioneer Square late Saturday night, and Seattle Police are still looking for the suspect.

Officers were called around 10:20 p.m. to reports of a stabbing near Alaskan Way S and S Main St. When they arrived, they found the man with a stab wound in his back.

Police treated him, and he said he was attacked in an alley by an unknown man. He said he tried to fight back, but the suspect ran off.

There is no description of the suspect, but SPD says they are reviewing surveillance footage in the area.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the stabbing or suspect are urged to call SPD’s violent crimes tip line at (206) 253-5000.