60-year-old woman shot in the leg near Pioneer Square, multiple suspects at large

article

Authorities say a 60-year-old woman is recovering after being shot in the leg near Pioneer Square, police are searching for multiple suspects.

Seattle Police Department responded to reports of a shooting near 3rd Ave. and Yesler Way at 2:50 p.m. Thursday afternoon. When they arrived, a woman was found lying next to a fountain with a gunshot wound.

Authorities say officers applied tourniquets to the woman’s leg and Seattle Fire medics took her to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a witness told officers that three men had been arguing in the park prior to the shooting.

Authorities are asking the community for help in their investigation. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram