Police: 2 teens rescued in suspected sex trafficking ring in Seattle; 2 arrested

Seattle police rescued two teens who they believe were victims in a suspected sex trafficking ring on Aurora Avenue.

On Thursday night, the Seattle Police Department’s High Risk Victims Unit was investigating commercial sexual exploitation and human trafficking on Aurora.

During the operation, investigators said police arrested two men who offered to pay undercover officers for sex and HRVU detectives contacted five women women involved in prostitution.

Police also said officers rescued two 17-year-olds who they believed were victims. They were later released to their families.

The investigation remains ongoing.

According to police, the officers processed and released the two men and plan to request charges with the city attorney’s office.

The HRVU works to stop commercial sexual exploitation, and detectives investigate sex and labor trafficking of both foreign and domestic victims, as well as sexual assaults in sex trafficking.

