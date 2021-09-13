Police: 2 men stab victim after dispute over dog attack in downtown Seattle

Seattle Police have arrested two men accused of stabbing another man over a dispute about a dog attack.

According to police, the 39-year-old victim was walking his dogs at Occidental Park around 9:15 a.m. when an unleashed dog attacked his two animals.

The unleashed dog belonged to the suspects, a 47-year-old man and a 29-year-old man.

When the victim confronted the suspects about their dog, one of the suspects threatened to stab the victim.

The victim then pepper-sprayed the men, who proceeded to stab and slash the victim.

Officers arrested the two suspects, seized a knife and another sharp object, and called for the Seattle Animal Shelter to take custody of their dog.

Medics transported the victim to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram