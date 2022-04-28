Police: 2 men arrested for allegedly kidnapping woman in Tacoma

Two men suspected in a kidnapping were arrested overnight in Tacoma.

At about 10:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of a kidnapping in the 3200 block of South 38th.

When officers arrived they found a woman who was the victim.

Police said they developed probably cause to arrest a 22-year-old man and a 30-year-old man for first-degree kidnapping.

Before 1 a.m., officers saw the two suspects in a car in the 5600 block of South Tacoma Way.

They were arrested after a short pursuit.

The 30-year-old man was booked on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, eluding and a warrant. The 22-year-old man was booked on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping and a warrant.

Investigators said a gun was recovered.

The investigation remains ongoing.