Police: 2 killed in North Seattle domestic violence shooting

Seattle Police are investigating a reported domestic violence shooting that left two people dead.

Officers were called Saturday afternoon to the 3000 block of North E. 140th St.

Police said this appears to be a domestic violence incident and no suspects were being sought.

No further details have been released.

