Police: 2 killed in North Seattle domestic violence shooting
SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating a reported domestic violence shooting that left two people dead.
Officers were called Saturday afternoon to the 3000 block of North E. 140th St.
Police said this appears to be a domestic violence incident and no suspects were being sought.
No further details have been released.
Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: Q13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram