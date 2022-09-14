Police: 2 bodies found inside burning Seattle home

Seattle police detectives are investigating after two bodies were found inside a burning home in Seattle's Montlake neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

At about 8:30 a.m., officers responded to multiple 911 calls about a man yelling and a woman in distress at a home in the 2200 block of 25th Avenue East. And before 9:30 a.m. crews responded to a report of a fire in the basement of that home.

During a news conference, the Seattle Police Department's Interim Police Chief Adrian Diaz said that a man inside the home tried to stab officers with a knife and officers retreated. Shortly after, there was smoke coming from the home.

SWAT officers went inside, but the smoke and flames were too much so they had to step back.

Four officers were later taken to Harborview Medical Center to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Seattle fire crews extinguished the fire, then went inside the home and found a body.

Diaz later said a second body was found in the basement of the home.

Homicide detectives are at the scene investigating.