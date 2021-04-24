Police: 2 beheaded calves found dead on Bellingham roadway

Bellingham Police are investigating how two beheaded calves came to be in the middle of a road early Wednesday.

Lt. Claudia Murphy said officers responded to a "traffic hazard" around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at 4000 block Hannegan Road. Two dead calves without their heads were found in the middle of the road, Murphy said. The officers moved the carcasses off the roadway and called the Humane Society to pick them up.

Police have no information about the death of the animals and are seeking help from the public to learn more.

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife told Q13 News they do not suspect this was a bear or wolf attack and that this is not how an animal would typically kill a cow. WDFW says predators will usually leave the head of their prey due to the lack of meat.

Bellingham police ask anyone who may have heard or saw something unusual or suspicious near Hannegan Rd to contact either their tip lines at 360-676-8611, www.cob.org/tips, or the Humane Society Animal Control at 360-733-2080 ext. 3017.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

