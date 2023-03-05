Police: 2 arrested, 2 sought in Gig Harbor crime spree

Gig Harbor Police arrested two suspects, and seek another two, in connection to a crime spree Friday night.

According to police, two men walked into a convenience store near Pioneer Way and Grandview St around 9:10 p.m., robbing the cashier at gunpoint. They got the till, climbed into a car with two other people and sped off down Grandview.

An officer patrolling nearby followed the suspect car, and once the robbery was communicated by dispatch, they tried to initiate a traffic stop.

The suspect car sped up, but then crashed into a car, then crashed into a building near Harborview Dr and Soundview Dr.

All four suspects got out of the car and ran.

The officer pursuing them managed to catch up to one of the suspects, a man, and took him into a custody. Another suspect, a girl, went into a nearby house to treatment of a hand injury. She was also taken into police custody.

Police brought out extra officers, a K9 unit and a Washington State Patrol air unit to look for the other two suspects, but they were never found.

Authorities confirm the suspect vehicle was reported stolen, and officers impounded it for a search warrant, as the stolen money and a handgun was seen inside the car.

Officers reviewed surveillance video from the store that was robbed, and identified the gunman as one of the suspects taken into custody. He would not confirm his identity, but authorities suspect he is a minor. Once he was treated at St. Anthony Hospital, officers booked him into Remann Hall.

The girl who was arrested said she had nothing to do with the robbery, and since they lacked the evidence, Gig Harbor Police say they drove her back to her home in Tacoma and released her from custody.

Some hours after the robbery pursuit, police say two suspects sped off from an apartment complex on Borgen Boulevard. One of them was believed to be a suspect in the robbery, so a Gig Harbor police sergeant pursued them.

The suspects crashed and ran into the woods by the Canterwood neighborhood. Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies were called in to assist, but they could not find the suspects.

Authorities are currently working to determine if these crimes are connected or if the suspects are the same in both incidents.