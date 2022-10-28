Police: 2 armed men sexually assault woman inside her Kirkland home

Kirkland Police are looking for two suspects accused of entering a woman's home and sexually assaulting her.

Police say the two men, who were armed, entered the woman's home through an "unsecured door" just after 1 a.m. on Oct. 28.

The woman was sleeping and one of the armed men sexually assaulted her, police said. The suspects ran off before the victim was able to call 911.

She was taken to a hospital for examination.

Police have not publicly released any descriptions of the suspects. It's unclear if the woman knew the suspects.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.