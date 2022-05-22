Police: 16-year-old shot in the neck at Federal Way park

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the neck Saturday at a park in Federal Way.

Officers were called to the report of shots fired just after 7:30 p.m. at Cedar Grove Park.

According to Federal Way Police, officers found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his neck.

Medics took the teenager to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Officials said his injuries were not life-threatening.

"The investigation has revealed a vehicle pulled up to the park and a male fired a weapon toward a group of subjects, one of them being the victim," police wrote in a news release on Sunday. "There is no suspect information at this time and no other reported injuries. No additional information is available at this time."

The investigation is ongoing. No further details have been released.