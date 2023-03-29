Police: 16-year-old boy killed, Tacoma's fifth homicide involving a child so far this year

Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday in Tacoma. It's the city's tenth homicide so far this year - the fifth involving a child.

At 1:13 p.m., officers were called to reports of a shooting at the Lakeside Landing Apartments at S 12th St and S Mildred St.

When they arrived, they found an unresponsive person on the ground with a gunshot wound.

That person, later identified only as a 16-year-old boy, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives and crime scene technicians are still processing the area for evidence, and authorities are investigating this incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips App on your smartphone. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Tacoma Police said the Community Trauma Response Team was also called to the scene.