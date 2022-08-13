Police: 14-year-old girl injured following SODO shooting

A 14-year-old girl was injured in a shooting in Seattle’s SODO District early Saturday morning.

This shooting is one of four that occurred overnight Friday into Saturday, according to police.

Officers were called to the shooting, reported near Occidental Ave S and Edgar Martinez Dr S around 12:18 a.m. They found the girl with a gunshot wound to her leg.

Witnesses told officers that gunfire erupted at a nearby bar, and the girl was one of several who ran when they heard gunshots. Seattle Fire Department medics transported her to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Police say they found at least four vehicles had been damaged by gunfire, and recovered more than 80 handgun and rifle rounds in the area. Officers also seized 12 guns from private security guards at the bar to see if they were used in the shooting.

A man checked into Harborview Medical Center shortly after with a graze wound to his head. Police arrived and discovered his car had been damaged by gunfire, and they recovered a gun from his car.

The investigation is ongoing, and no suspects have been identified yet.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.