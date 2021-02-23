Police: 11-year-old Lakewood girl dies after shooting herself with mom's gun

Police in Lakewood are investigating the death of an 11-year-old girl who shot herself with her mom's gun while recording a video.

According to Lakewood Police, a 10-year-old boy called police shortly after 11 p.m. Monday and said his sister shot herself. When officers arrived, they found the child shot in the head.

She was taken to Mary Bridge Children's Hospital, where she was declared dead.

Investigators said the child accessed her mother's gun and was recording a video of herself when the gun went off. It's unclear whether the shooting was accidental or suicide, and detectives have not yet determined how she got the gun.

Police have not said whether the child's mother was home when the tragedy occurred.

Investigators have not released any additional information.

