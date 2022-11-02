Police: 100 pounds of meth, 340k fentanyl pills taken from vehicle during traffic stop
CENTRALIA, Wash. - A 26-year-old was arrested after Centralia Police and detectives with the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET) allegedly found a large number of illegal drugs in his car during a traffic stop.
Just before 1 p.m. on Nov. 2, a Centralia Police pulled over a driver on northbound I-5. It's unclear if they pulled the driver over for a driving infraction or if it was connected to the alleged drugs.
Centralia PD and JNET detectives seized:
- 100 pounds of suspected meth
- Nearly 20 pounds of suspected fentanyl mixed with cocaine powder
- Approximately 340,000 suspected fentanyl pills.
The suspect was arrested and booked into Lewis County Jail for possession of narcotics with intent to deliver.