Police: 100 pounds of meth, 340k fentanyl pills taken from vehicle during traffic stop

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Centralia
CENTRALIA, Wash. - A 26-year-old was arrested after Centralia Police and detectives with the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET) allegedly found a large number of illegal drugs in his car during a traffic stop. 

Just before 1 p.m. on Nov. 2, a Centralia Police pulled over a driver on northbound I-5. It's unclear if they pulled the driver over for a driving infraction or if it was connected to the alleged drugs. 

Centralia PD and JNET detectives seized: 

  • 100 pounds of suspected meth
  • Nearly 20 pounds of suspected fentanyl mixed with cocaine powder
  • Approximately 340,000 suspected fentanyl pills. 

The suspect was arrested and booked into Lewis County Jail for possession of narcotics with intent to deliver. 