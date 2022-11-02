Police: 100 pounds of meth, 340k fentanyl pills taken from vehicle during traffic stop

article

A 26-year-old was arrested after Centralia Police and detectives with the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET) allegedly found a large number of illegal drugs in his car during a traffic stop.

Just before 1 p.m. on Nov. 2, a Centralia Police pulled over a driver on northbound I-5. It's unclear if they pulled the driver over for a driving infraction or if it was connected to the alleged drugs.

Centralia PD and JNET detectives seized:

100 pounds of suspected meth

Nearly 20 pounds of suspected fentanyl mixed with cocaine powder

Approximately 340,000 suspected fentanyl pills.

The suspect was arrested and booked into Lewis County Jail for possession of narcotics with intent to deliver.