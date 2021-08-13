Point Defiance Zoo animals keeping cool during heat wave

article

As a second heat wave hits western Washington, keepers at Point Defiance Zoo and Northwest Trek Wildlife Park have found ways to keep the animals cool.

At Northwest Trek, 3-year-old grizzly bears have been given a pool soak and splash in.

"We love watching the bears enjoy their pool," said keeper Haley Withers.

"When the temperature is this high, we give them constant access to the water."

As for the gray wolves at Northwest Trek, the keepers provide a hose for the canines to play in.

Staff members have also set out ice for the wolverines to dig through and roll around in.

Meanwhile, at Point Defiance Zoo, the penguins are spending most of their time in the pool. The 2-month-old penguin, Rio, is just learning how to swim.

"Just in time for the warm weather, Rio’s waterproof feathers came in," said staff biologist Cindy Roberts.

"That means we can start to teach him how to swim safely in a shallow pool."

As it is the staff's priority to ensure the safety and well-being of these creatures, all of the animals are able to enjoy lots of shade, fresh water and ice treats.

