The Pacific Northwest has lost a radio legend.

Longtime KJR DJ Pat O'Day has died.

His son announced on Facebook that O'Day passed away Tuesday at his home on the San Juan Islands.

O'Day was Seattle's highest profile disc jockey for decades, beginning in the '60s at KJR.

He wore many hats outside of radio, also serving as the Seafair race announcer for many years.

O'Day was 85 years old.