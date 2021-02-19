Gig Harbor, Peninsula players take the field for rivalry Fish Bowl football game, but fans watch from home

Friday night, high school football was back in full-swing in Pierce County as Gig Harbor and Peninsula High School faced off in the Fish Bowl annual rivalry game. But this year's match-up was unlike any other.

For players, coaches, and their families the news that teams would be back on the field is worth getting excited about.

"I kind of got a little emotional, but you know, again, just all the things that these guys have gone through to get to this point. So, we wish this thing was packed full of five or 6000 people like we normally have, but believe me, that won't take away from the game itself and the feel of it," said Ross Filkins.

Filkins is the head coach of Peninsula High School. He says he always believed the team would get the chance to take the field at some point this season.

"I kept feeling like we were going to get through it, we're going to find a way," he said.

Advertisement

However, while the team can take the field no one else is allowed in the stadium. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, no students, parents, or fans are allowed in the stands.

"It’s a little heartbreaking," said Marcie Turnbull.

Turnbull’s son is on the team she said she's excited to see him play for the first time all season, but would love the chance to be in the stands. Instead, she and many others will watch the game from home.

"We have our computer hooked to the big TV. So, we’ll watch it via live stream," said Turnbull.

She says she would much rather enjoy this rivalry tradition game in-person, but she is happy the game is happening either way.

"Not the same, but it will be the Fish Bowl," she said.

Peninsula beat Gig Harbor in the rivalry game, tying the over 4-decade Fish Bowl record to 21 wins for each team.