Play Street permits return to encourage outdoor activities in Seattle neighborhoods

The City of Seattle and Seattle Department of Transportation announced the return of issuing Play Street permits for residents to sign up for and encourage physical activities in safely blocked off streets.

SDOT made the announcement on Thursday in a news release. The permits will take place of SDOT’s Stay Healthy Block permits, introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic as a way for neighborhoods to enjoy the outdoors safely. Twenty miles of permanent Stay Healthy Streets are in progress to be incorporated in Seattle and in underserved communities. Officials say their goal is to encourage more foot traffic than car traffic in communities.

"Our communities have enjoyed the health benefits of socializing and exercising in the increased open space the Stay Healthy Street program has given us. With spring just around the corner, we want neighbors to use the Play Street Program to continue to exercise and get together in ways that are safe, by masking up and maintaining social distance." Mayor Jenny Durkan said in an SDOT release.

The free Play Street permits will be available starting April 1, 2021. Permits were temporarily suspended during the pandemic and Stay Healthy Blocks were introduced.

With these permits, residents and community organizers can open neighborhood streets spanning one block, but must not include an intersection or on streets with bus routes, and be a non-arterial street. Play Streets can operate between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.- whichever is later - including setup and cleanup.

The streets under the permits are available for the general public to use and officials will continue to encourage social distancing and follow King County public health and safety guidance.

"Throughout the pandemic, we have been committed to being nimble and developing responsive programs to meet the needs of Seattle residents and evaluating their success," said Sam Zimbabwe, Director of the Seattle Department of Transportation. "After completing our review of the Stay Healthy Blocks permit and King County shifting to Phase 2 on the Roadmap to Recovery, it was clear we could meet our goal of expanding access to open space for recreation and physical activity with the existing Play Street permit."

To apply for a permit or for more information, visit the Seattle Services Portal.

