Plane stolen from Jefferson County Airport found crashed with injured pilot inside

article

A plane reported stolen Tuesday from the Jefferson County Airport was found a day later with the pilot still inside after crashing somewhere in Olympic National Park.

According to an official with the Jefferson County Sheriffs Office, a clerk reported someone acting suspicious and trying to rent a plane at the airport. Shortly after, the clerk noticed a plane missing and notified the owner who then reported the plane stolen.

Officials were able to track the flight for a short time as it flew over Olympic National Park. But the GPS was shut off about 10 miles before reaching Hoquiam.

GET THE Q13 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND SEVERE WEATHER ALERTS

Eyewitnesses later reported a plane crash near LaPush. The US Navy searched the area Wednesday morning and found the Cessna plane with the pilot alive - still inside.

It was unclear how serious the person's injuries were.

Advertisement

No further details have been released.