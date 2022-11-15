Plane crash lands, Western Lakes Golf Club; 3 people, 53 dogs safe

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department said a twin-engine airplane crash-landed at Western Lakes Golf Club in Pewaukee on Tuesday morning, Nov. 15.

Officials tell FOX6 News the call for the crash landing came in just after 9 a.m. Three adults on the plane suffered non-life-threatening injuries – and were taken to a hospital for treatment. The plane also included 53 dogs which were inbound from southern states. They are being checked for injuries.

The plane stopped on the golf course's third hole, the sheriff's department said. Officials say the emergency landing led to a significant jet fuel spill – roughly 300 gallons went into the ground and to a nearby marsh. The Wisconsin DNR is on the scene.

Twin-engine airplane landed safely on golf course at Western Lakes Golf Club, Pewaukee

Authorities expressed thanks to personnel at Western Lakes Golf Club for guiding emergency officials to the plane site quickly. The golf club personnel were also key in getting the dogs to safety – by using golf carts to take them to waiting trucks nearby.

A maintenance worker at the golf course said they were in a maintenance shop when it sounded like a loud "thud" and "everything shook."

This flight was a planned transport, bringing at-risk adoptable dogs from southern shelters to the Waukesha Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) and several partner shelters. All the animals were triaged at HAWS by staff veterinarians. They remain under observation at this time to ensure there are no other medical concerns, but are expected to be placed up for adoption as planned in the coming days.

Emergency landing of plane on Pewaukee golf course

In addition to golf course staff, DNR and HAWS, the sheriff’s department was assisted by the Western Lakes Fire Department and Crites Field staff.

The incident remains under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration.