Plan for delays, lane closures on southbound I-5 in Seattle for repaving project

Commuters who take I-5 in Seattle should prepare for delays and lane closures over the course of a year as Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) plans to repave the interstate.

The latest paving project will be taking place in the southbound lanes from I-90 down to Spokane Street, which is the exit to the now-closed West Seattle Bridge.

There is no set start date for work, but WSDOT has already started the planning.

Work can start between now and the fall of 2022, which will include replacing 40 expansion joints along I-5.

Week-night lane closures will be happening from 7 p.m. til 5 a.m, and weekend lane closures could start as early as June. There will be 16 weekend lane closures and one full southbound closure between this summer and the fall of next year.

The latest project marks the second wave of "Revive I-5." WSDOT began announcing closures back in 2019.

This is the first major construction project on I-5 in 55 years.

